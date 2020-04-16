VICKSBURG, Miss. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District has temporarily closed select boat ramps and restrooms at Arkabutla, Sardis and Grenada lakes in north Mississippi due to high water and power outages.

Affected boat ramps and restrooms at Arkabutla Lake include those at Outlet Channel, Highway 51 Landing, Dietchman’s Road, Baker Access Road, Wolf Creek Access Road and Coldwater Point.

Affected boat ramps and restrooms at Grenada Lake include those at Bryant, South Abutment, Torrance Landing and Outlet Channel. Affected restrooms at Grenada Lake include those at North Abutment, Piney Woods, and Young’s Landing.

Affected boat ramps at Sardis Lake include those at Cole’s Point and the low water ramp at Engineer’s Point. The high water ramp at Engineer’s Point remains open. The restroom at Cole’s Point has been closed.

Each of these closures are temporary, and the affected areas will be reopened once conditions permit.

With the exception of the previously mentioned temporary closures, nature trails, boat ramps and spillways for fishing remain open at the district’s lakes in Mississippi. Visitors to the Mississippi lakes must adhere to the governor’s executive order to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people. Additionally, the Vicksburg District strongly encourages visitors to wash their hands properly, practice social distancing and follow all guidance provided by federal, state and local officials.

Based on information from health officials and state recommendations to reduce non-essential travel, the Vicksburg District’s visitor centers, interpretive centers, museums, field offices and select recreation site attractions, including campgrounds and beaches, across Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas have been closed to the public since March 20.

Arkabutla, Sardis, Enid and Grenada lakes, the four Mississippi flood control reservoirs in the Vicksburg District’s area of responsibility, were authorized by the Flood Control Act of 1936, which provided a plan designed to address flooding that originated in the Yazoo Basin. The four reservoirs are used to hold runoff, or excess rainwater, as a flood-prevention measure. With approximately 3.2 million visitors each year, the north Mississippi lakes also contribute approximately $82 million into the local economy.

The Vicksburg District owns and operates more than 100 recreation areas across Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana where millions of visitors enjoy fishing, camping, hunting, boating, hiking, swimming, geocaching and more every year. The district’s 10 flood control reservoirs across Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana provide numerous benefits to the region, including flood risk management, hydropower, water supply, wildlife management and recreation.

The Vicksburg District is engineering solutions to the nation’s toughest challenges. The Vicksburg District encompasses a 68,000-square-mile area across portions of Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana that holds seven major river basins and incorporates approximately 460 miles of mainline Mississippi River levees. The district is engaged in hundreds of projects and employs approximately 1,100 personnel.

